Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $662.24 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 5.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $662,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $2,666,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. 7,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.