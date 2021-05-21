Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,991 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Starbucks worth $340,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.55. 34,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

