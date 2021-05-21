Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Herman Miller worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Herman Miller by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

