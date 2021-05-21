Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.41. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $190.35 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

