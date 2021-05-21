JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFE Holdings, Inc. is engaged in steel, engineering and trading businesses primarily in Japan and internationally. The company’s product consists of sheets, plates, shapes, pipes and tubes, stainless and specialty steels, electrical steel sheets, and bars and wire rods as well as iron powders and titanium. JFE Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of JFEEF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. JFE has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

