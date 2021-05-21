Jian Xie Sells 931 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

