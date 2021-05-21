Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 13,391 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NKTR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

