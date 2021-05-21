Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 13,391 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NKTR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.76.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.