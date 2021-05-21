JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.68. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 17,166 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,328 shares of company stock valued at $400,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JMP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.