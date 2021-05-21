JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.68. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 17,166 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,328 shares of company stock valued at $400,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JMP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

