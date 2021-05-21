JMP Securities Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

CRWD opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,433 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,581. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

