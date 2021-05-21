Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $64.96. 70,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,844. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $132,333,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

