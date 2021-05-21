Jonathan Segal Sells 10,690 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $326.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

