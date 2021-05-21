Jonathan Segal Sells 5,781 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,354,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,848,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $326.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

