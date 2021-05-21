Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNCE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $140,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

