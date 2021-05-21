JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in JOYY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

