JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $205.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $258.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,912,000 after acquiring an additional 121,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

