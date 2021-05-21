JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,526,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.