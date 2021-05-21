JustBet Price Tops $0.0017 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $31,928.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 58.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00350438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00199550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00812476 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.