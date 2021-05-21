JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $42.57

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $18.60 million and $591,018.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for about $42.57 or 0.00113180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00388957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00202046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00926284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029838 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, "Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. "

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

