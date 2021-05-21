Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

