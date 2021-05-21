Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRT. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

