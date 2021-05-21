Katie Seitz Evans Sells 12,438 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $323,139.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,123,092.96.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $5,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

