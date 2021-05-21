Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $217.43 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,178,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 514,085 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 6.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of The Williams Companies worth $217,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 36,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

WMB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 26,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,460. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

