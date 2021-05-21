Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $29.88 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

