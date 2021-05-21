Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $41.36 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 333,100 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $41,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.