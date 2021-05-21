Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $817,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,872 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,321. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

