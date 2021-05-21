Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,136 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $92,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

ENB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

