Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

