Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $191.86 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $191.86 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.74 or 0.01164491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.09 or 0.09814888 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 508,031,182 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.