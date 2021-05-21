Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 747.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The company has a market cap of £591.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

