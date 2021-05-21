Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

