Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

