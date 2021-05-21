Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.49. Kindred Biosciences shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 237,177 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

