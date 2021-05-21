Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $202.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

