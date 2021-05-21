Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 2,346 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.35. 1,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,798. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

