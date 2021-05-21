Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $264.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.11. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

