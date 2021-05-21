Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.03. 32,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,630. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

