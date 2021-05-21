Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. 12,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,679. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12.

