KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,829. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.