Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.