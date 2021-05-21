Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 217,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

