Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $960,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

