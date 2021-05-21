Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,928 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,266 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,639,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.