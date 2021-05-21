Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.17

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $18.00. Koss shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 534,391 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

In other news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39. Insiders have sold 115,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

