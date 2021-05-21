Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,506 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,710. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.