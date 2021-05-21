Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 465,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after buying an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

