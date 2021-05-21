Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 678 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

