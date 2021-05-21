L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of LB stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

