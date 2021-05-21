Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.96

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.96 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.90 ($0.81). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 112,159 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The company has a market capitalization of £207.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.11.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

