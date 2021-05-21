Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.25 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 559,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

