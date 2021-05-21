Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10).

About Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

